The Sign of Jonah

Theme of the Week: Christ Our Hope

Key Bible Verse: "For as Jonah was in the belly of the great fish for three days and three nights, so will the Son of Man be in the heart of the earth for three days and three nights." (Matthew 12:40)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 12:38-42

The most seen symbol on the graves of the earliest Christians who were persecuted for their faith was the sign of the fish. Jesus said that he would be the sign of Jonah (today's ...

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, let me see your death, burial, and resurrection with new eyes that make me long to know you and make you known.