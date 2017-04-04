Signs vs. Symbols

Theme of the week: Brotherly Love

Key Bible Verse: "I pray that they will all be one, just as you and I are one." (John 17:21)

Dig Deeper: John 17:9-23

Jesus prayed that we would be one, symbolizing the unity between the Father and the Son.

Notice that Jesus was very focused in what he was asking for [in today's Key Bible Verse]—that we would be one. The unity that Jesus prayed for will symbolize for the world the love between the Son and the Father. One area where I believe we've missed it is that we've gotten our signs and symbols mixed up.

A sign points the way to something. I live along the Front Range of Colorado, and our interstate has recently been equipped with these large, green digital displays that read "Denver—50 minutes" or "Colorado Springs—15 minutes." That sign is not "Denver" or "Breckenridge" but points to them. A symbol, on the other hand, contains a quality of what it represents. Jesus prayed that we would be one, symbolizing the unity between the Father and the Son. Our unity here on earth does not just point to that greater unity, but it actually contains a quality of it because Christ lives in us and he and the Father are one. And such unity, as sometimes flawed as it is, is a witness to the world: "Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me" (John 17:23, NIV).

—Vance Brown in No Matter the Cost

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me find like-minded men who will commit to investing in each other’s lives, encouraging one another in the walk of faith.