Simple yet Unstoppable
Theme of the Week: No Ordinary Religion
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Rather than using clever and persuasive speeches, I relied only on the power of the Holy Spirit. I did this so you would trust not in human wisdom but in the power of God. (1 Corinthians 2:4-5)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 2:1-5

This news of a thing done two thousand years ago is power today straight from another world. It crushes strongholds and destroys spiritual kingdoms. It resurrects ...

Prayer for the Week
Lord, help me to understand what sets Christianity apart from every other religion so I can share it with others.

