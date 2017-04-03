To Be as One

Theme of the week: Brotherly Love

Key Bible Verse: Finally, all of you, have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind. (1 Peter 3:8, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 4:1-6

Hearing a man's testimony is not a small thing—it's holy ground.

—Vance Brown (Founder of Band of Brothers, a men's ministry based in Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Has it crossed your mind lately that Jesus is praying for you and me? Have you considered that he's interceding before the Father? But he's not praying we'll get a great parking spot at the airport or that our fantasy football team will win next weekend. No, Jesus is praying with one thing on his mind—unity, that we would be as one. And don't miss the reality that unity will be threatened because of the presence of the evil one in this world (John 17:15).

Jesus desires us to have the same kind of close-knit relationship with the Father that he does. And this unity will let the world know that the Father loves us (John 17:23).

If there's one weakness I've seen over the last decade of working with men in the church, it's a lack of unity. The belief still persists that a roomful of men where somebody prays and someone else cracks open the Bible is equal to a unified group of men. That's sad, not to mention completely off base.

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me find like-minded men who will commit to investing in each other’s lives, encouraging one another in the walk of faith.