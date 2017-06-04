Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the Week: Christ Our Hope
Sunday, April 16, 2017

Study Passage: Ezekiel 37

A Valley of Dry Bones

1 The Lord took hold of me, and I was carried away by the Spirit of the Lord to a valley filled with bones. 2 He led me all around among the bones that covered the valley floor. They were scattered everywhere across the ground and were completely dried out. 3 Then he asked me, "Son of man, can these bones become living people again?"

"O Sovereign Lord," ...

Prayer for the Week
Jesus, let me see your death, burial, and resurrection with new eyes that make me long to know you and make you known.

Nothing to Prove
