Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the week: Brotherly Love

Study Passage: John 17:9-23

9 "My prayer is not for the world, but for those you have given me, because they belong to you. 10 All who are mine belong to you, and you have given them to me, so they bring me glory. 11 Now I am departing from the world; they are staying in this world, but I am coming to you. Holy Father, you have given me your name; now protect them by the power of your name so that ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me find like-minded men who will commit to investing in each other’s lives, encouraging one another in the walk of faith.