Worship and Warfare

Theme of the Week: No Ordinary Religion

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven" (Matthew 5:16)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 5:13-16

So if works cannot be payback and they cannot be self-righteous, what are they? Two things: worship and warfare.

The good works that honor God are works done in delightful response to the finished work of ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, help me to understand what sets Christianity apart from every other religion so I can share it with others.