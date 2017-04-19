Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Accept His Rule/Obey > No Ordinary Religion > Worship and Warfare

Worship and Warfare
Theme of the Week: No Ordinary Religion
Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: "In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven" (Matthew 5:16)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 5:13-16

So if works cannot be payback and they cannot be self-righteous, what are they? Two things: worship and warfare.

The good works that honor God are works done in delightful response to the finished work of ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Lord, help me to understand what sets Christianity apart from every other religion so I can share it with others.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueApril
Nothing to Prove
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.