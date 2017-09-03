Authentic Hope

Theme of the Week: God's Presence In Life's Detours

Key Bible Verse: But if we hope for something we do not yet see, we must learn how to wait for it. (Romans 8:25, NLV)

Dig Deeper: Romans 8:18-25

Patience is the primary virtue needed in order to reach your destiny.

Detours are often a regular part of God's plan in guiding us to our destinies. God has a destiny for you. But it may not happen tomorrow. You probably won't get there by going in a straight line. Patience is the primary virtue needed in order to reach your destiny.

The following is a passage speaking on "trials" but we can easily substitute the word "tribulation" with "detours" and arrive at the same intended meaning:

"And not only that, but we also rejoice in our afflictions [detours], because we know that affliction [detours] produces endurance, endurance produces proven character, and proven character produces hope. This hope will not disappoint..." (Rom. 5:3-5, HCSB).

Hope does not disappoint. Detours disappoint, momentarily. But when we allow them to produce hope, God promises that hope will not disappoint. And in order to arrive at an authentic hope in your spirit accepting your detours is necessary. Just like your muscles will not grow stronger simply by wishful thinking, the painful process of strengthening your hope comes by detours, tribulations, and trials. Show me someone with an indomitable hope, and we will see someone who has had his or her share of detours. I promise you this is true. Authentic hope is a learned trait.

—Tony Evans in Detours

Prayer for the Week

Lord, you are sovereign over my destiny; please help me to trust you even when I don’t understand where you are leading me.