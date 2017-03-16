Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Live By His Power > Resist Temptation > The Path To Sexual Integrity > Back on Track

Back on Track
Theme of the Week: The Path To Sexual Integrity
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: The temptations in your life are no different from what others experience. And God is faithful. He will not allow the temptation to be more than you can stand. When you are tempted, he will show you a way out so that you can endure. (1 Corinthians 10:13)

Dig Deeper: 1 Thessalonians 4:1-8

[When] something triggers our sexual appetite and tempts us to veer off the path. What do we do? ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Creator, you know my thoughts and the secrets of my heart. Set me free from sinful patterns and help me to walk in obedience.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueMarch
Nothing to Prove
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.