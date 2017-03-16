Back on Track

Theme of the Week: The Path To Sexual Integrity

Key Bible Verse: The temptations in your life are no different from what others experience. And God is faithful. He will not allow the temptation to be more than you can stand. When you are tempted, he will show you a way out so that you can endure. (1 Corinthians 10:13)

Dig Deeper: 1 Thessalonians 4:1-8

[When] something triggers our sexual appetite and tempts us to veer off the path. What do we do? ...

Prayer for the Week

Creator, you know my thoughts and the secrets of my heart. Set me free from sinful patterns and help me to walk in obedience.