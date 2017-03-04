Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Experience Freedom
Theme of the week: How to Grow in Generosity
Saturday, March 4, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "Give, and you will receive. Your gift will return to you in full—pressed down, shaken together to make room for more, running over, and poured into your lap. The amount you give will determine the amount you get back." (Luke 6:38)

Dig Deeper: Malachi 3:8-12

There's a reciprocal relationship between giving what we have and receiving God's blessing. When you give, you will be blessed. ...

Prayer for the Week
Dear Giver of All Things, thanks for the many blessings you've brought my way; now may I, in turn, use my many blessings to bless others.

Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
