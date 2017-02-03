Eyes to See

Theme of the Week: How God Reveals Himself

Key Bible Verse: And we have received God's Spirit (not the world's spirit), so we can know the wonderful things God has freely given us. (1 Corinthians 2:12)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 2

Apart from the Spirit's work in us, we could not see what has been done for us.

The generosity of the giving Father does not stop with the gift of his beloved Son. In fact, if salvation history had stopped at the incarnation, even at the death and resurrection of the Son, we could not be saved. We also need the Holy Spirit of God to dwell within us and to open our eyes to see the Son. Apart from the Spirit's work in us, we could not see what has been done for us, and we could not become new creatures.

In his infinite grace and mercy the Father gives us the Lord Jesus, and he gives us the Holy Spirit. All that Jesus himself did, he did by the power of the Spirit, even his death and resurrection. It was "through the eternal Spirit" that he offered himself to God (Heb. 9:14, ESV et al.), and he was declared Son of God "according to the Spirit of holiness by his resurrection from the dead" (Rom. 1:4). In turn, the work of the Spirit is always about the Son: he is the Spirit of Christ (Rom. 8:9), and he glorifies Christ by taking what is his and making it known (John 16:14). It is in the inseparable coworking of the Son and the Spirit that we find both a new objective revelation of the Father and the subjective capacity to see it.

—Garry J. Williams in His Love Endures Forever

Prayer for the Week

God of the universe, thank you for revealing yourself to me through your Son, your Spirit, your creation, and your Word.