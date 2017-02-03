Glory Revealed

Theme of the Week: How God Reveals Himself

Key Bible Verse: No one has ever seen God, but the one and only Son, who is himself God and is in closest relationship with the Father, has made him known. (John 1:18, NIV)

Dig Deeper: John 1:1-18

The idea that God creates images of himself makes sense, given who he is. God's own existence is an existence in which he eternally reflects himself. The Son reflects the Father: he is "the radiance of the ...

Prayer for the Week

God of the universe, thank you for revealing yourself to me through your Son, your Spirit, your creation, and your Word.