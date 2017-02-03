Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Glory Revealed
Theme of the Week: How God Reveals Himself
Friday, March 10, 2017

Key Bible Verse: No one has ever seen God, but the one and only Son, who is himself God and is in closest relationship with the Father, has made him known. (John 1:18, NIV)

Dig Deeper: John 1:1-18

The idea that God creates images of himself makes sense, given who he is. God's own existence is an existence in which he eternally reflects himself. The Son reflects the Father: he is "the radiance of the ...

Prayer for the Week
God of the universe, thank you for revealing yourself to me through your Son, your Spirit, your creation, and your Word.

Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
