God Cares

Theme of the Week: Freed From Worry

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. (1 Peter 5:7, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 4:4-7

In [Matt. 6:26-30], Jesus begins by pointing to the birds of the air. They don't have a huge warehouse where they store worms in bulk. Birds don't have pantries or a second freezer in their garages to store more food. No, they take what they need for the day, living from one day to ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, I surrender all my fears, worries, and anxieties to you, because I know no matter what happens you care for me.