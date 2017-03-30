Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > Master My Emotions > Freed From Worry > God Cares

God Cares
Theme of the Week: Freed From Worry
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you. (1 Peter 5:7, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 4:4-7

In [Matt. 6:26-30], Jesus begins by pointing to the birds of the air. They don't have a huge warehouse where they store worms in bulk. Birds don't have pantries or a second freezer in their garages to store more food. No, they take what they need for the day, living from one day to ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Father, I surrender all my fears, worries, and anxieties to you, because I know no matter what happens you care for me.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueApril
Nothing to Prove
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.