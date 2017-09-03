God in the Details

Theme of the Week: God's Presence In Life's Detours

Key Bible Verse: You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed. (Psalm 139:16)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 139

If you start with the foundation that God is sovereign, and in his sovereignty he providentially arranges all things to accomplish his goal, then you have the foundation upon which to properly solve the complexities ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, you are sovereign over my destiny; please help me to trust you even when I don’t understand where you are leading me.