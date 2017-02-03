Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
God's Goodness Reflected
Theme of the Week: How God Reveals Himself
Thursday, March 9, 2017

Key Bible Verse: For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature. (Romans 1:20a)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 19:1-6

Even if we understand that the use of created things to reveal himself was part of God's plan, we may yet wonder how they can do so. How can mere created ...

Prayer for the Week
God of the universe, thank you for revealing yourself to me through your Son, your Spirit, your creation, and your Word.

