The Hand of God

Theme of the Week: God's Presence In Life's Detours

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "Yours, O Lord, is the greatness and the power and the glory and the victory and the majesty, for all that is in the heavens and in the earth is yours. Yours is the kingdom, O Lord, and you are exalted as head above all." (1 Chronicles 29:11, ESV )

Dig Deeper: 1 Chronicles 29:10-20

Providence is the hand of God in the glove of history. Providence is one of the most important things ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, you are sovereign over my destiny; please help me to trust you even when I don’t understand where you are leading me.