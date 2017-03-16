A Healthier Direction

Theme of the Week: The Path To Sexual Integrity

Key Bible Verse: Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up in honor. (James 4:10)

Dig Deeper: James 4:4-10

We're all in different places on this journey [of sexual integrity]. Some have a lot of recovery work to do; others simply need to learn a few better methods for healthy self-care and reflecting kingdom values in our walk. Yet each of us can take steps to become healthier and, ...

Prayer for the Week

Creator, you know my thoughts and the secrets of my heart. Set me free from sinful patterns and help me to walk in obedience.