A Hopeful Plan
Theme of the Week: The Path To Sexual Integrity
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Key Bible Verse: And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up. (Galatians 6:9, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Galatians 6:7-10

Would we shame a young couple needing financial counseling for thousands of dollars in credit card debt? Of course not. They need a plan for not feeling overwhelmed and encouragement for taking one step at a time toward financial freedom. So ...

Prayer for the Week
Creator, you know my thoughts and the secrets of my heart. Set me free from sinful patterns and help me to walk in obedience.

Nothing to Prove
