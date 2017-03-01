Strategic

Theme of the week: How to Grow in Generosity

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Generous people plan to do what is generous, and they stand firm in their generosity. (Isaiah 32:8)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 9:1-7

Strategic givers plan ahead so they can be really generous. They're intentional. They think it through. Strategic givers actually contemplate questions like these: "How can we be more generous? How can we maximize the blessings we have so we can be a blessing ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear Giver of All Things, thanks for the many blessings you've brought my way; now may I, in turn, use my many blessings to bless others.