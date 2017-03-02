Sacrificial

Theme of the week: How to Grow in Generosity

Key Bible Verse: "This poor widow gave more to the collection than all the others put together. All the others gave what they'll never miss; she gave extravagantly what she couldn't afford—she gave her all." (Mark 12:43-44, The Message)

Dig Deeper: Mark 12:41-44; 2 Corinthians 8:7-8

Sacrificial givers don't just believe that the things of this world don't matter; they live that way. More than ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear Giver of All Things, thanks for the many blessings you've brought my way; now may I, in turn, use my many blessings to bless others.