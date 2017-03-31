Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Life or Death
Theme of the Week: Freed From Worry
Friday, March 31, 2017

Key Bible Verse: If we live, it's to honor the Lord. And if we die, it's to honor the Lord. So whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. (Romans 14:8)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 1:20–26

What about all the Christ followers who faced stressful situations and were martyred for their faith or died of cancer, believing God would see them through? Listen to what [Paul] writes to the Philippians: "I eagerly ...

Prayer for the Week
Father, I surrender all my fears, worries, and anxieties to you, because I know no matter what happens you care for me.

