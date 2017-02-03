The Likeness of God

Theme of the Week: How God Reveals Himself

Key Bible Verse: For God in all his fullness was pleased to live in Christ. (Colossians 1:19)

Dig Deeper: Colossians 1:15-20

"[God] reveals himself to us in his Son, describes him in creaturely language in the Bible, and opens our eyes to understand it by his Spirit.

—Garry J. Williams (Director of the John Owen Centre for Theological Study at London Theological Seminary in the United Kingdom)

The Bible tells us that God is far above us but also that he has drawn near. God has come into intimate relationship with us supremely in the person of his Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, and his Holy Spirit. Jesus is the objective revelation of the Father. In Jesus we see the perfect likeness of God. He is the "radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature" (Heb. 1:3, ESV).

Jesus is not just a new Adam; he is greater than Adam. Adam imaged God in his capacities and rule, but he was not God. Jesus images God by being God, the eternal Son of God incarnate as man. Adam was like God, but Jesus is God. When we see Jesus, we see God's love.

This should astound us. The Lord gave a revelation of himself in creation. We ruined it by sin. And what did God do? Instead of abandoning us or taking us back to where we were, he responded to our sin by giving us his own Son. And in his Son we find a greater knowledge of God than Adam could ever have had, a knowledge of his mercy.

God of the universe, thank you for revealing yourself to me through your Son, your Spirit, your creation, and your Word.