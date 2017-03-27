Never Enough

Theme of the Week: Freed From Worry

Key Bible Verse: "Store your treasures in heaven, where moths and rust cannot destroy, and thieves do not break in and steal." (Matthew 6:20)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 6:19-24

When earth becomes our obsession, anxiety becomes our lord.

—Bryan Loritts (Lead Pastor of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship in Silicon Valley, California)

Just before Jesus shares his thoughts about worry [in Matt. 6:25-33], he talks about the hopelessness of a life spent in pursuit of money (Dig Deeper). Isn't it interesting that Jesus leaps from money and possessions to worry?

I think there's something to this. Jesus is dismantling the notion that the more one has, the less worried they'll be.

You'll never get to a point in life where you think you'll have everything you need externally to safeguard you from the internal disequilibrium called worry. As a single person, you're worried about always being single—so marriage will cure that, you think. You know how many couples worry about their spouse and the state of their marriage? Or you're married, and maybe you think having children will give you the satisfaction you've been searching for while also providing you with peace. You'll just be tempted to more worry as your heart is dangled in front of you. There is nothing in this life that will give you long-term calm and peace. Kids won't do it; neither will money or possessions.

Prayer for the Week

Father, I surrender all my fears, worries, and anxieties to you, because I know no matter what happens you care for me.