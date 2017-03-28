Obsessed with Earth

Theme of the Week: Freed From Worry

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "Your heavenly Father already knows all your needs." (Matthew 6:32b)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 6:25-34

Like a diamond resting on a piece of black velvet, the sheer beauty of God's performance-free love is only illumined when set against the background of struggle. We would have no clue what peace is unless everything around us said we should worry. The brilliance of God's glory can only be maximized when the waves of life and all of its problems come crashing against the home of our hearts. One of the ways we know we're resting in God's amazing love is when we refuse to give in to worry.

[In today's Dig Deeper], Jesus tells us three times not to worry. Each "do not worry" is actually a command, [which] means worry is a sin. But why? In verse 32, Jesus says, "For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them." Jesus is saying that those who aren't in relationship with God are so distracted by earthly items that they aren't focused on what really matters—the eternal. When earth becomes our obsession, anxiety becomes our lord.

When my life is overrun with worry, I am revealing that my ultimate hope is not in a loving, caring Father but in the things, people, and possessions of this world.

—Bryan Loritts in Saving the Saved

Adapted from Saving the Saved by Bryan Loritts ©2016. Used by permission of Zondervan. Zondervan.com. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Father, I surrender all my fears, worries, and anxieties to you, because I know no matter what happens you care for me.