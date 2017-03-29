Out of Control

Theme of the Week: Freed From Worry

Key Bible Verse: You will keep in perfect peace all who trust in you, all whose thoughts are fixed on you! (Isaiah 26:3)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 26

When we found lumps on my wife's body and she underwent tests, we had to wait days to find out [the results]. During the wait, I had to remind myself that worry was not going to change the diagnosis. Worry hasn't made one person pregnant or not pregnant. Worry ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, I surrender all my fears, worries, and anxieties to you, because I know no matter what happens you care for me.