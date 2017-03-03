Ready, Get Set . . .

Theme of the week: How to Grow in Generosity

Key Bible Verse: God can pour on the blessings in astonishing ways so that you're ready for anything and everything, more than just ready to do what needs to be done. (2 Corinthians 9:8, The Message)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 9:9-15

If you haven't been giving at all, then start. Give spontaneously. See a need you can meet and meet it.

But don't stop there. Start saving. Start cutting back so you'll have ...

Prayer for the Week

Dear Giver of All Things, thanks for the many blessings you've brought my way; now may I, in turn, use my many blessings to bless others.