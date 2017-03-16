Resisting Temptation

Theme of the Week: The Path To Sexual Integrity

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. (Romans 5:3)

Dig Deeper: Romans 5:1-5

On day one, the idea that the new path would ever become the path of least resistance is difficult, if not impossible, to envision. But it's a simple application of all human behavior change: small changes at a time, sustained over time, lead ...

Prayer for the Week

Creator, you know my thoughts and the secrets of my heart. Set me free from sinful patterns and help me to walk in obedience.