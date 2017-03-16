Resisting Temptation

On day one, the idea that the new path would ever become the path of least resistance is difficult, if not impossible, to envision. But it's a simple application of all human behavior change: small changes at a time, sustained over time, lead ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Creator, you know my thoughts and the secrets of my heart. Set me free from sinful patterns and help me to walk in obedience.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments