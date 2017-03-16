Sex and God's Image

Theme of the Week: The Path To Sexual Integrity

Key Bible Verse: So God created human beings in his own image. In the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. (Genesis 1:27)

Dig Deeper: Genesis 1:26-30

Our sexuality isn't an evil to banish but a gift we must learn to steward well as [God's] image bearers.

—Michael Todd Wilson (Licensed professional counselor with Intentional Hearts based in Colorado Springs, Colorado)

As his kids, we reflect God's image in lots of ways. But at the core of that reflected image is our gender and our sexuality. The essence of God's image is manifest in the creation of male and female. Neither gender alone sufficiently reflects that image. While plenty of other important conclusions can be drawn from this, clearly our gender (male and female) and the union of our genders (our sexuality) is at the very heart of our representation of God's image.

Why, then, should it surprise us that Satan's number-one target in the twenty-first century is both our gender and our sexuality? Sure, sexual temptation has been used as a weapon against the church from its beginnings. But have you noticed how preoccupied we've become as a society with our sexuality—and the free and varied expression of it—since the sexual revolution?

The more our enemy can keep us selfishly preoccupied with issues surrounding our sexuality, the less focused we'll be on reflecting [God's] image to others, especially to those who are spiritually lost.

Prayer for the Week

Creator, you know my thoughts and the secrets of my heart. Set me free from sinful patterns and help me to walk in obedience.