Small Decisions

Key Bible Verse: The night is nearly over, and the daylight is near, so let us discard the deeds of darkness and put on the armor of light. (Romans 13:12, HCSB)

Our journey is about becoming more maturely conformed to Christ.

When we see someone who has experienced a big fall from ministry or someone who's suffering consequences from their poor choices, it's helpful to consider how they started walking such a destructive road in the first place.

Often, it starts with a single choice that (eventually) leads to negative consequences. It's similar to a young couple who [go into debt] using credit cards to cover monthly expenses rather than adjusting their lifestyle. As everyone knows, the way to get out of debt is one small decision at a time. Small changes made persistently over time slowly get the young couple out of debt. Time is their ally, and there's no magic bullet.

So it is with the journey of sanctification toward greater sexual integrity. There's no magic prayer to serve as a lottery ticket for us to win the prize of no longer struggling with sexual temptation. Our journey is about becoming more maturely conformed to Christ. It's less about deliverance and more about growing up to live within our means. That's because our sexuality isn't an evil to banish but a gift we must learn to steward well as his image bearers. That gift is a reflection of God's own image. Our job is to learn to harness its power for the good our Creator intended.

—Michael Todd Wilson in Unburdened

Creator, you know my thoughts and the secrets of my heart. Set me free from sinful patterns and help me to walk in obedience.