Trust Him

Theme of the Week: God's Presence In Life's Detours

Key Bible Verse: A man's steps are established by the Lord, and He takes pleasure in his way. Though he falls, he will not be overwhelmed, because the Lord holds his hand. (Psalm 37:23-24, HCSB)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 37

The way [God] providentially twists, tweaks, moves, maneuvers, and meanders is beyond our intellectual capacity to understand, decipher, or discern.

That's why faith is so important in following ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, you are sovereign over my destiny; please help me to trust you even when I don’t understand where you are leading me.