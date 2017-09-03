Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Unsearchable
Theme of the Week: God's Presence In Life's Detours
Friday, March 17, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "My ways are far beyond anything you could imagine. For just as the heavens are higher than the earth, so my ways are higher than your ways and my thoughts higher than your thoughts." (Isaiah 55:8-9)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 40:12-31

What may come as a shock to you does not shock God. Sovereignty means God never says, "Oops, I missed that one." He doesn't say that because he is in control ...

Prayer for the Week
Lord, you are sovereign over my destiny; please help me to trust you even when I don’t understand where you are leading me.

