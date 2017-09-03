Unsearchable

Theme of the Week: God's Presence In Life's Detours

Key Bible Verse: "My ways are far beyond anything you could imagine. For just as the heavens are higher than the earth, so my ways are higher than your ways and my thoughts higher than your thoughts." (Isaiah 55:8-9)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 40:12-31

What may come as a shock to you does not shock God. Sovereignty means God never says, "Oops, I missed that one." He doesn't say that because he is in control ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, you are sovereign over my destiny; please help me to trust you even when I don’t understand where you are leading me.