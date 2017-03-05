Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Nothing to Prove
Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the week: How to Grow in Generosity
Sunday, March 5, 2017

Study Passage: 2 Corinthians 8:1-9:15

A Call to Generous Giving

1 Now I want you to know, dear brothers and sisters, what God in his kindness has done through the churches in Macedonia. 2 They are being tested by many troubles, and they are very poor. But they are also filled with abundant joy, which has overflowed in rich generosity.

3 For I can testify that they gave not only what they could afford, ...

Prayer for the Week
Dear Giver of All Things, thanks for the many blessings you've brought my way; now may I, in turn, use my many blessings to bless others.

