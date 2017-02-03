Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: How God Reveals Himself

Study Passage: 1 Corinthians 2

Paul's Message of Wisdom

1 When I first came to you, dear brothers and sisters, I didn't use lofty words and impressive wisdom to tell you God's secret plan. 2 For I decided that while I was with you I would forget everything except Jesus Christ, the one who was crucified. 3 I came to you in weakness—timid and trembling. 4 And my message and my preaching were very ...

Prayer for the Week

God of the universe, thank you for revealing yourself to me through your Son, your Spirit, your creation, and your Word.