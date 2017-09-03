Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: God's Presence In Life's Detours

Study Passage: Psalm 37

A psalm of David.

1 Don't worry about the wicked

or envy those who do wrong.

2 For like grass, they soon fade away.

Like spring flowers, they soon wither.

3 Trust in the Lord and do good.

Then you will live safely in the land and prosper.

4 Take delight in the Lord,

and he will give you your heart's desires.

5 Commit everything you do to the Lord. Trust him, ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, you are sovereign over my destiny; please help me to trust you even when I don’t understand where you are leading me.