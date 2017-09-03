Training for greater things always takes place in lesser things. Be faithful, responsible, and content where you are now.
—Tony Evans (Founder and senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas)
If you are a believer in Jesus Christ, you have a destination. We often refer to that as your destiny. From an eternal perspective, we know it involves being in God's presence forever—worshipping him and working for him in our eternal state. But each of us also has a time-bound destiny here on earth.
The reason why you were not taken to heaven the moment after you were converted is because there is a purpose on earth. It is a God-designed stamp on your soul that involves the use of your time, talents, and treasures for his glory and other people's good for the advancement of his kingdom. As you fulfill your destiny, you receive the satisfaction and contentment that comes from living out your calling.
As people, we like to plan. We would never plan chaos and detours into our life on purpose. And yet that seems to be God's default mode for guiding us. This is because it is in our detours that we become developed for our destiny.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments