As It Is in Heaven

Although a lot of Christians are sorry when things don't turn out the way they're supposed to, too few of us are willing to get our hands dirty actually doing something about it.
I think this is partly why Jesus instructs his followers to pray this way: "May your Kingdom come soon. ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Savior, grant me the boldness to turn my compassion into action; help me to meet the needs you call me to meet in this world.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments