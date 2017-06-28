As It Is in Heaven

Theme of the Week: True Compassion

Key Bible Verse: "Heal the sick, and tell them, 'The Kingdom of God is near you now.'" (Luke 10:9)

Dig Deeper: Luke 10:1-20

Although a lot of Christians are sorry when things don't turn out the way they're supposed to, too few of us are willing to get our hands dirty actually doing something about it.

I think this is partly why Jesus instructs his followers to pray this way: "May your Kingdom come soon. ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, grant me the boldness to turn my compassion into action; help me to meet the needs you call me to meet in this world.