Challenges or Opportunities?

Key Bible Verse: For God is working in you, giving you the desire and the power to do what pleases him. (Philippians 2:13)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 2:12-15

God's plan is beyond our grasp, beyond even the reach of our imaginations.

—Nick Vujicic (President of Life Without Limbs based in Agoura Hills, California)

A question I'm often asked is, "Nick, how can you be so happy?"

I found happiness when I realized that as imperfect as I may be, I am the perfect Nick Vujicic. I am God's creation, designed according to his plan for me. That's not to say there isn't room for improvement. I'm always trying to be better so I can better serve God and the world.

I'm officially disabled, but I'm truly enabled because of my lack of limbs. My unique challenges have opened up remarkable opportunities to reach so many in need. You have your own challenges, and you, too, are imperfect. But you are the perfect you.

Too often we tell ourselves we aren't smart enough or attractive enough or talented enough to pursue our dreams. What's worse, when we consider ourselves unworthy, we put limits on how God can work through us.

God made you for a purpose. Therefore your life cannot be limited any more than God's love can be contained. Just imagine what is possible for you.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to wake up each day with the realization that you have a plan and a purpose for my life. May I use my gifts, talents, interests, and passions to build your kingdom and to bring you glory.