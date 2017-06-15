Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
"Fast Is All I Know"
Theme of the week: Change the Pace of Your Life
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Key Bible Verse: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens. (Ecclesiastes 3:1, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Ecclesiastes 3:2-12

Nick showed up in my office one day and said, "I live my life in fifth gear all the time—speeding through life, fulfilling tasks, and meeting everyone else's agenda—but have no time for myself. Is there any help for me?"

I asked him, "Do you think you have a third gear within you?"

He grinned and replied sheepishly, "I think I have stripped my second, third, and fourth gears. Fast is all I know."

In order to recover your life, you first need to recover your rhythm. The writer of Ecclesiastes, said to be the wisest of all men, wrote a beautiful poem to describe the cadence of life. [See today's Key Bible Verse and Dig Deeper.]

God's intent is for his creation to live according to a basic rhythm that produces life. The sacred cycle is seen in nature, as seeds germinate, animals mate, and human beings age. We can receive our days as gifts from God and find him in each one, or squander them as if they can easily be replaced. A life of rhythm helps us tell time rather than let it imprison us. Living in healthy rhythm allows us to experience more of the abundant life, mindful of God's faithfulness every day.

—Stephen W. Smith in The Jesus Life

Adapted from The Jesus Life by Stephen W. Smith (David C. Cook, 2012) by permission. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Life-Giver, help me escape the tyranny of the urgent for a healthy, less-hurried lifestyle; may I pause and see each day as a precious gift from you, and may I encourage others to do the same.

