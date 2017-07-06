Have Faith

Theme of the Week: Live with Purpose and Passion

Key Bible Verse: Don't be afraid, for I am with you. Don't be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 41:13-14; 43:1-2

You must have faith in God's plan for your life. Then, you must put fears and insecurities aside and trust that you will find your way. You may not have a clue as to what ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to wake up each day with the realization that you have a plan and a purpose for my life. May I use my gifts, talents, interests, and passions to build your kingdom and to bring you glory.