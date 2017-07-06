Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > About Myself/Success > Live with Purpose and Passion > Have Faith

Have Faith
Theme of the Week: Live with Purpose and Passion
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments | 1 Comments ]

Key Bible Verse: Don't be afraid, for I am with you. Don't be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 41:13-14; 43:1-2

You must have faith in God's plan for your life. Then, you must put fears and insecurities aside and trust that you will find your way. You may not have a clue as to what ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, help me to wake up each day with the realization that you have a plan and a purpose for my life. May I use my gifts, talents, interests, and passions to build your kingdom and to bring you glory.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

Displaying 1–1 of 1 comments

Curt Schleicher

March 26, 2014  9:09am

Thank you Lord for speaking to me through your Word & this man of God today. Give me the courage to take the next step, whatever that may be, to walk in faith & trust your Voice. Amen.

Report Abuse

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueJune
Near & Far
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.