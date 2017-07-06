You must have faith in God's plan for your life. Then, you must put fears and insecurities aside and trust that you will find your way. You may not have a clue as to what ...
Heavenly Father, help me to wake up each day with the realization that you have a plan and a purpose for my life. May I use my gifts, talents, interests, and passions to build your kingdom and to bring you glory.
Curt Schleicher
Thank you Lord for speaking to me through your Word & this man of God today. Give me the courage to take the next step, whatever that may be, to walk in faith & trust your Voice. Amen.