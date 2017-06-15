How Jesus Did Life

Theme of the week: Change the Pace of Your Life

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "Six days you shall labor, but on the seventh day you shall rest." (Exodus 34:21, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Mark 2:23-28

Jesus was raised in a culture of sustainable rhythm. His soul was shaped by the cadence of Sabbath-keeping and seasonable festivals that were intended to help him and all people remember God's faithfulness, protection, and provision.

Luke 4:16 tells us that Jesus observed the ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Life-Giver, help me escape the tyranny of the urgent for a healthy, less-hurried lifestyle; may I pause and see each day as a precious gift from you, and may I encourage others to do the same.