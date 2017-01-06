The Kingdom Is Here

Theme of the Week: Creation Restored

Key Bible Verse: And this is the plan: At the right time he will bring everything together under the authority of Christ—everything in heaven and on earth. (Ephesians 1:10)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 1:3-14

Why do we get so frustrated with our political leaders? Why are many of us so dependent on them, their policies, and their keeping promises? It's because we want someone to fix what we all know ...

Prayer for the Week

Creator, show me the ways that I can be an ambassador of the kingdom of God in my world.