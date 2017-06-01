Knowing God's Spirit

Not only does the Holy Spirit increase our capacity to experience and enjoy God, he also increases our ability to connect with God. We have to realize that the Holy Spirit is God's actual Spirit. ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Holy Spirit, thank you for guiding me in the truth and drawing me into a deeper relationship with you.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments