Longing to Flourish

Theme of the Week: Creation Restored

Key Bible Verse: For the Lord is God, and he created the heavens and earth and put everything in place. He made the world to be lived in, not to be a place of empty chaos. "I am the Lord," he says, "and there is no other." (Isaiah 45:18)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 45

The longing for human flourishing is present in the heart of most every human being, even if you are not a Christian. It's the longing we sense ...

Prayer for the Week

Creator, show me the ways that I can be an ambassador of the kingdom of God in my world.