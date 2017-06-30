Moved by Compassion

Theme of the Week: True Compassion

Key Bible Verse: When the Lord saw her, his heart overflowed with compassion. "Don't cry!" he said. (Luke 7:13)

Dig Deeper: Luke 7:11-17

Throughout his ministry, Jesus converted emotion into action. He channeled his compassion into specific and deliberate moves to engage the people whose plight had moved him. Compassion drove him to break societal and religious norms in order to engage the people who ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, grant me the boldness to turn my compassion into action; help me to meet the needs you call me to meet in this world.