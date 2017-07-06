Our Limited Vision

Theme of the Week: Live with Purpose and Passion

Key Bible Verse: I can do everything by the power of Christ. He gives me strength. (Philippians 4:13, NIRV)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 4:10-20

I'm here to tell you that no matter what your circumstances, you have a contribution to make.

Life can seem cruel. Sometimes the bad breaks pile up, and you just can't see a way out. The fact is you and I have limited vision. We can't possibly see what lies ahead. My encouragement to you is that what lies ahead may be far better than anything you ever thought possible.

Too often bad stuff happens to people no matter how good they are. It may not be fair that you weren't born into a life of ease, but if that is your reality, you have to work with it.

You may stumble. Others may doubt you. When I focused on public speaking as a career path, even my parents questioned my decision. "Don't you think that an accounting career would be more appropriate for your circumstances and provide a better future?" my dad asked.

Yes, from most perspectives a career in accounting probably made more sense for me because I do have a talent for number crunching. But from an early age I've had this absolute passion for sharing my faith and my hope of a better life.

When you find your true purpose, passion follows. You absolutely live to pursue it.

—Nick Vujicic in Limitless

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to wake up each day with the realization that you have a plan and a purpose for my life. May I use my gifts, talents, interests, and passions to build your kingdom and to bring you glory.