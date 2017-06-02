The Pain of Distance

Theme of the Week: God's Spirit Is In Us

Key Bible Verse: Return to the Lord your God, for he is merciful and compassionate, slow to get angry and filled with unfailing love. He is eager to relent and not punish. (Joel 2:13b)

Dig Deeper: Joel 2

God is always faithfully present to those who are in Christ. But we are also relationally present with God. There is intimacy, interchange, movement, and fluidity. It is from God's relational presence ...

Prayer for the Week

Holy Spirit, thank you for guiding me in the truth and drawing me into a deeper relationship with you.