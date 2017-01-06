If we believe that God is who he says he is, then we believe that he is all-powerful, all-knowing, all-everything. God had a myriad of options when he pondered how it was that he'd engage and ultimately rescue creation as a whole and, with specificity, humanity. He could have done some incredible display through nature, like a flood. He could have spoken from the sky or a mountain, as in Moses's case. He could have done anything in any way he desired for his greatest and final effort at engaging his creation so they might turn to him. And what he decided to do still creates wonder and confusion in my mind—he moved in.
And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father full of grace and truth. (John 1:14)
Jesus's incarnation is the model for ministry. It is at the heart of a theology of place. Jesus came and for thirty years was simply present. He did no miracles. He spoke no recorded words. He taught nothing and did nothing for thirty years except learn the place and culture of the people he'd been sent to serve and save. So what should that mean for us?
