Present

Theme of the Week: Creation Restored

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him." (John 3:17, NIV)

Dig Deeper: John 3:11-17

If we believe that God is who he says he is, then we believe that he is all-powerful, all-knowing, all-everything. God had a myriad of options when he pondered how it was that he'd engage and ultimately rescue creation as a whole and, with specificity, humanity. He could have done some incredible display through nature, like a flood. He could have spoken from the sky or a mountain, as in Moses's case. He could have done anything in any way he desired for his greatest and final effort at engaging his creation so they might turn to him. And what he decided to do still creates wonder and confusion in my mind—he moved in.

And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father full of grace and truth. (John 1:14)

Jesus's incarnation is the model for ministry. It is at the heart of a theology of place. Jesus came and for thirty years was simply present. He did no miracles. He spoke no recorded words. He taught nothing and did nothing for thirty years except learn the place and culture of the people he'd been sent to serve and save. So what should that mean for us?

—Léonce Crump in Renovate

Adapted from Renovate by Léonce B. Crump II (Multnomah, 2016) by permission. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Creator, show me the ways that I can be an ambassador of the kingdom of God in my world.