Pursue Your Passion

Theme of the Week: Live with Purpose and Passion

Key Bible Verse: Seek your happiness in the Lord, and he will give you your heart's desire. (Psalm 37:4, GNT)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 37:3-6

If you haven't found the work God intended for you, ask yourself these questions: What drives you? What makes you excited about each day? What would you do for free just to be doing it? What would you never want to retire from doing? Is there something you would give ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, help me to wake up each day with the realization that you have a plan and a purpose for my life. May I use my gifts, talents, interests, and passions to build your kingdom and to bring you glory.