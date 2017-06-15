Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Near & Far
Reaping the Whirlwind
Theme of the week: Change the Pace of Your Life
Monday, June 19, 2017

Key Bible Verse: It is useless for you to work so hard from early morning until late at night, anxiously working for food to eat; for God gives rest to his loved ones. (Psalm 127:2)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 4

Breathless living is anything but the abundant life [Jesus] promised.
—Stephen W. Smith (Founder of Potter's Inn, a Christian ministry and retreat center outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Recently I visited the branch manager of my bank to ask a question. While I waited in her office, I noticed a framed card on her desk:

Every morning in Africa, a gazelle wakes up. It knows that it must run faster than the fastest lion or be killed. Every morning a lion wakes up. It knows that it must outrun the slowest gazelle or starve. It doesn't matter whether you are a lion or gazelle. When the sun comes up, you'd better be running.

The card was a constant reminder: Run like crazy every day just to survive!

We're chasing the wind and reaping the whirlwind. Some of this is connected to our toys, aka modern technology. We're constantly connected—always checking to see who might have e-mailed, texted, or posted on Facebook. We might be "needed," so we keep ourselves wired 24/7. For many of us, always being on leaves us feeling completely off. It's insane. Breathless living is anything but the abundant life promised in John 10:10. The pace at which we live is not sustainable.

Adapted from The Jesus Life by Stephen W. Smith (David C. Cook, 2012) by permission. All rights reserved by the copyright holder and/or the publisher. May not be reproduced.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Life-Giver, help me escape the tyranny of the urgent for a healthy, less-hurried lifestyle; may I pause and see each day as a precious gift from you, and may I encourage others to do the same.

