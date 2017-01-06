Regeneration

Theme of the Week: Creation Restored

Key Bible Verse: "In that day I will restore the fallen house of David. I will repair its damaged walls. From the ruins I will rebuild it and restore its former glory." (Amos 9:11)

Dig Deeper: Amos 9

Without the resurrection, the cross is nothing more than the place that a kind, miraculous, Jewish carpenter died after promising his band of followers, and any who would give him an honest hearing, that ...

Prayer for the Week

Creator, show me the ways that I can be an ambassador of the kingdom of God in my world.